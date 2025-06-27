Install solar panels on all govt building rooftops: CA

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus yesterday instructed the authorities concerned to take initiatives to generate power by installing solar panels on the rooftops of all government buildings in the country.

While addressing a meeting titled "National Rooftop Solar Programme" at the state guest house Jamuna in Dhaka, the chief adviser directed for prompt implementation of the programme, and instructed for necessary measures to install rooftop solar systems on the roofs of all government buildings, schools-colleges-madrasas and all government hospitals.

"Consider whether the installation of solar panels in government buildings can be done by private initiatives. Those who install them will maintain it in their own business interests, operate it effectively. Only the roofs will be provided by the government; they will do the rest of the work," he said.

Prof Yunus also said the government must know the experience of all the institutions that have installed rooftop solar systems so far. "We need to know what kind of problems they have faced. We need to move towards resolving those problems," Prof Yunus said.

In this process, the government schools, colleges, and madrasas will not have to pay electricity bills for electricity consumption and the institutions will get rent for the roofs used for solar power generation.

Officials present at the meeting said, according to the 2024 report of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Bangladesh only generates 5.6 percent of the total electricity demand from solar power, far behind its neighbouring countries in expanding solar power generation and meeting the set targets.

India produces 24 percent of the total electricity demand from solar energy, Pakistan 17.16 percent, and Sri Lanka 39.7 percent.