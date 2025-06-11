Yunus rules out referendum over July Charter

Chief adviser insists party agreement key to polls; vows justice, reform ahead of election

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus has said the upcoming "July Charter" will not be put to a public referendum.

"Referendum will be meaningless," he said, adding that people may not fully understand the complex issues.

He made the remark while speaking at Chatham House in London, UK, as part of a trip that includes meetings with King Charles, British government officials, and BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman.

"If all parties are involved in all these political issues and the national issues, that they're supposed to understand and debate, then it's more real than giving it to a referendum," he said.

Yunus also reaffirmed his commitment to holding what he described as "the most beautiful election" in Bangladesh's history, expected in early April 2026.

He outlined three things shaping the transition which are reform, trial, and election.

"We don't want to go back to the institutions who created this [situation]," he said, citing the establishment of commissions to propose deep reforms in parliament, the constitution, and the civil service.

As for the elections, he said they would be held on the basis of the "July Charter" to be released next month.

Yunus denied that the Awami League AL had been banned, stating instead that their activities have been suspended for public safety until investigations are complete.

"If they can kill young people on the street just like that, make people disappear, steal money, would you still call it a political party?" he said, adding that "people were celebrating in the whole country" after the ousted Former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had fled on August 5 last year.

"None of that party has ever expressed remorse," he said.

Responding to concerns about press freedom, Yunus insisted the media "never had so much freedom in their life. They can say anything they want."

Asked by a UK-based correspondent about the demolition of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's house, Yunus acknowledged that "lots of issues came at the same time."

"We couldn't handle everything right away So it's a kind of a period that we have gone through, things have calmed down," he said.

He emphasised that all political parties were contributing to the July Charter.

"That's the best unity can you can get in any country after a revolution within a year " he said.

Yunus ruled out any future political ambitions for himself or his cabinet, saying, "None of our cabinet members would like to do that. Our job is to make sure the transition is managed well and people are happy when we hand over power to the elected government."

On ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina's presence in India, Yunus revealed that he had urged Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to allow her to address the Bangladeshi public.

"He said it's social media, we cannot control it," Yunus said.

Bangladesh has since sent a diplomatic note requesting her extradition, and the International Criminal Tribunal has issued a notice.

"So we have to go to the interpol," he added.

Yunus also pledged to safeguard women's rights, noting the inclusion of women in his cabinet and the need for continued work in the sector.

On attracting foreign investment, particularly in energy, he said Bangladesh aims to become a global production hub with improved infrastructure and regional connectivity.

"Bangladesh is offering itself to be the production hub for the world, not just for Bangladesh," he said.