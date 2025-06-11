Yunus, Tarique will decide what they'll discuss, says Shafiqul

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus and BNP acting chairperson Tarique Rahman may discuss various issues during their meeting on Friday (June 13), but it is up to them to decide what topics they will talk about, said CA's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam.Briefing the media, Alam said Tarique Rahman is a leader of the biggest political party in Bangladesh and Prof Yunus is the head of interim government.

"They will sit and discuss issues in their own way. They will decide what they will discuss," said the press secretary while responding to a question.

He said there is no specific format for the meeting but anything, including the current political situation, election timeline announced by the chief adviser, reforms, and July Charter can be discussed.

Chief Adviser's Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder and Minister (Press) of Bangladesh High Commission in London Akbar Hossain were present at the briefing.

Yesterday, BNP spokesperson Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said the meeting is expected to take place between 9:00am and 11:00am (London time) on Friday at The Dorchester, the hotel where Yunus is staying during his UK visit.

"The chief adviser has invited our acting chairman," he said. "We hope this meeting will play a positive role in resolving the challenges facing the political landscape of Bangladesh."