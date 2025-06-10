Bangladesh
Star Online Report
Tue Jun 10, 2025 01:00 PM
Last update on: Tue Jun 10, 2025 01:27 PM

Yunus lands in London for four-day UK visit

muhammad yunus arrives in london
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus arrived in London this morning for a four-day visit to the United Kingdom.

He landed at Heathrow Airport around 7:05am local time on an Emirates flight.

Yunus-Tarique meeting in London on June 13: Fakhrul

Yunus is scheduled to participate in a series of high-level meetings and events in London, including discussions on social business, development, and global equity.

Further details of his engagements during the visit are expected to be released by his office.

Tulip seeks meeting with Yunus over corruption allegations, Guardian reports

 

