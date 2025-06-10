Yunus lands in London for four-day UK visit
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus arrived in London this morning for a four-day visit to the United Kingdom.
He landed at Heathrow Airport around 7:05am local time on an Emirates flight.
Yunus is scheduled to participate in a series of high-level meetings and events in London, including discussions on social business, development, and global equity.
Further details of his engagements during the visit are expected to be released by his office.
Comments