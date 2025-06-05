Yunus to visit UK on June 10-13 to boost trade ties

To receive ‘Harmony Award’ from King Charles

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus is scheduled to pay a four-day official visit to the United Kingdom from June 10-13 as the two countries seek to strengthen cooperation on economic, trade and investment fronts.

"This is a very important visit," acting Foreign Secretary Ruhul Alam Siddique told reporters at a media briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday, reports UNB.

He said the chief adviser is set to leave Dhaka for London on June 9 and will return home on June 14.

During the visit, the chief adviser will meet King Charles and hold bilateral talks with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, in addition to other engagements.

Asked whether there will be any meeting with BNP acting Chairman Tarique Rahman in London, the acting foreign secretary said he had no information in this regard.

"The relationship between Bangladesh and the UK is very deep and diverse," he said, adding that the visit would play an important role in further improving bilateral ties.

King Charles III will present the prestigious Harmony Award 2025 to Prof Yunus.

The recovery of laundered money and assets abroad is likely to be among the issues discussed during the visit, he added.

Meanwhile, British High Commissioner Sarah Cooke met Prof Yunus at the state guest house Jamuna in Dhaka, reports BSS.

During the meeting, Cooke extended her congratulations to Prof Yunus on receiving the Harmony Award.

"It is a great honour," the chief adviser said, referring to the award.

Their discussions encompassed a range of mutual interests, including trade and investment, aviation cooperation, migration, and the interim government's efforts in asset recovery.

They also discussed the reform initiatives undertaken by the interim government and the latest political developments in Bangladesh.