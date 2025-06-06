Yunus expresses hope for presenting the 'July Charter' next month

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus today expressed the hope that the government will be able to prepare a comprehensive 'July Charter', based on the consensus of all political parties, and present it to the nation next month

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus today expressed the hope that the government will be able to prepare a comprehensive 'July Charter', based on the consensus of all political parties, and present it to the nation next month.

"The students who led and participated in the July Uprising have announced plans to issue a July Declaration. They invited me to be part of it. I suggested that it would be more meaningful if the declaration is issued jointly by all political leaders, representatives of civil society and others," he said in a televised address to the nation in the evening.

He emphasised that the July Charter would serve as a unified national commitment, reflecting the shared vision of political forces and the proposals recommended by the reform commissions.

"This charter is a promise," he said, adding, "It will include a list of reform proposals, agreed upon by all parties, aimed at building a welfare-oriented state. By signing it, the parties will pledge to implement these reforms."

Prof Yunus reiterated the government's commitment to initiating and carrying forward the necessary reforms outlined in the charter.

"We are committed to implementing the urgent reforms as per the July Charter," he stated. "We also intend to begin work on other key initiatives, which we hope the elected government will carry forward."

Highlighting the significance of national unity and reform, he said they must move forward with resolve and unity. There is no alternative.

"Through implementation of the charter, we will present a new, cohesive image of Bangladesh to the world – one that reflects our strength and solidarity as a nation."

He also lauded the establishment of the Consensus Commission, calling it a courageous and unprecedented initiative.

"No other country has seen such a model. Through this, we have discovered new political depth as a nation," he said.

Prof Yunus praised the intensive engagement of all political parties with the commission.

"Their group-wise preparations, lengthy and intense discussions aired live on national television-and unwavering efforts to achieve consensus will remain a landmark moment in our political history," he noted.

"On behalf of the nation, I thank all political parties for their patience, cooperation, and courtesy. I hope they will soon finalise their remaining work and present a complete July Charter that sets a lasting direction for the country."