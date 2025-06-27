Prof Yunus joins 15th edition of Social Business Day

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus joined as the chief guest and keynote speaker at the 15th edition of Social Business Day today.

The 15th edition of Social Business Day, organised by the Yunus Centre and Grameen Group, is taking place at the Samajik Convention Centre in Zirabo in Savar.

This year's theme is: "Social business is the most effective way to ensure healthcare for all."

Former World Bank Vice President Ismail Serageldin, Grameen Group Chairman Md Ashraful Hassan and Relations Manager at Yunus Centre Zenaat Islam also spoke at the inaugural session.

The event aims to be a global convergence of knowledge, experience, and innovation, addressing inequalities and limitations across healthcare and other sectors to build a sustainable, just and humane world.

The two-day programme will feature five plenary sessions and eight breakout sessions focused on diverse perspectives and ideas.

Over a thousand participants, including more than 180 international delegates from 34 countries, are joining the event.

Prominent speakers include Md Saidur Rahman, health and family welfare assistant to the chief adviser; and Omar Ishrak, former CEO and chairman of Medtronic and former chairman of the board, Intel Corporation.

Erik Solheim, former executive director of UN Environment and former minister of environment and climate of Norway, will also be attending as a guest.

As part of the extended programme, a special academia dialogue will be held on June 29 in collaboration with North South University, engaging teachers, students and researchers to explore the role of social business in driving societal progress.

Besides, the Three Zero Club Convention will take place, focusing on how to achieve zero carbon emissions, zero wealth concentration, and zero unemployment in the world.

Advisers of the interim government were also present today.