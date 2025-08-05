‘July rekindled the hope for a just country’

Says CA Prof Yunus as nation observes July Mass Uprising Day today

The July Mass Uprising Day is all set to be observed across the country today, with various events scheduled to honour last year's historic movement that toppled a long-standing authoritarian regime.

The interim government and political parties have announced elaborate programmes to observe the day.

On this day last year, the Awami League government, led by Sheikh Hasina, was ousted following a nationwide movement by students and the people, forcing then prime minister Hasina to flee the country and take shelter in India.

To mark the day, President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus issued separate commemorative messages.

President Shahabuddin, in his message, said the July Uprising was a mass eruption of the youth and people against decades of deprivation, misrule, corruption, looting, enforced disappearances, killings, and the denial of voting rights.

Its goal, he said, was to dismantle a discriminatory system, restore democracy, empower citizens, and ensure freedom of expression.

He expressed hope that the uprising's ideals would guide the reform process and help build a just, prosperous, and democratic Bangladesh.

The president paid tribute to the martyrs and injured fighters of the uprising, pledging that the state would ensure justice for their families.

Asserting that July rekindled the people's hope for a just, equal, and corruption-free country, Chief Adviser Prof Yunus, in his message, called upon all to come forward to build a Bangladesh where tyranny will never rise again.

He said the sacrifices of thousands had created this rare opportunity for national reform, and it must be protected at any cost.

The fallen autocrats and their self-serving allies remain active, conspiring to derail the nation's progress, he said, adding, "Let us stand united beyond all divisions to confront and defeat these threats….

"August 5 marks an unforgettable chapter in the history of Bangladesh. It was on this very day, one year ago, that the July Uprising reached its triumph, liberating our beloved nation from the grip of long-standing fascist rule."

Yunus extended his heartfelt congratulations to the people of Bangladesh, whose united struggle brought about this achievement.

He remembered with deep reverence the brave youths, labourers, and professionals who sacrificed their lives while confronting the fascist forces.

The chief adviser added that the uprising was a collective eruption against 16 years of oppressive authoritarian misrule.

He also said that since assuming responsibility, the interim government has launched extensive reform efforts across all sectors of the state to fulfil these aspirations.

The trials related to the July killings are progressing swiftly, he said, adding that measures have been taken to preserve the memory of the July martyrs and rehabilitate the injured fighters.

"To accelerate our democratic journey, dialogue continues with political parties and stakeholders on necessary reforms, including the political and electoral systems."

Yunus added that the interim government is committed to restoring state power to the people through a peaceful, fair, and transparent election, as part of a sustainable political solution.

With the day announced a public holiday, the July Declaration is set to be unveiled by the chief adviser at a public gathering at the South Plaza of Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban in the capital's Manik Mia Avenue at 5:00pm.

The unveiling will be broadcast live on Bangladesh Television.

The event, organised by the Ministry of Cultural Affairs in collaboration with the Bangladesh Parliament Secretariat and managed by the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, will be held to commemorate the unity and sacrifice that defined the uprising.

The formal proceedings will begin at 11:00am with a series of musical and cultural performances. The morning session will open with Tong er Gaan, followed by performances from Islami Chhatra Shibir's cultural wing Saimum Shilpigoshthi at 11:20am and Kolorob Shilpigoshthi at 11:40am.

Solo acts by Nahid and Tashfee will follow, leading up to the Zuhr prayer break at 1:00pm.

The afternoon will feature a mix of musical performances and commemorative events. At 1:10pm, Chittagong Hip-Hop Hood will perform, followed by Sezan, who gained popularity during the uprising for his rap songs "Kotha Ko" (Speak up) and "Awaz Uda" (Raise your voice), at 1:30pm.

The band Shunno will take the stage at 2:00pm, with a special segment titled "Fascist's Flight" scheduled for 2:25pm.

Performances by Shayan at 2:40pm and the duo of Ethun Babu and Moushumi at 3:00pm will follow.

Popular rock bands Souls and Warfaze will perform at 3:30pm and 4:00pm respectively, before the Asr prayer break at 4:45pm.

At 5:00pm, the July Declaration will be unveiled by the chief adviser, followed by a performance from the Basic Guitar Learning School at 5:30pm.

This will be followed by performances from the indigenous female band F Minor, after which singer Elita Karim will take the stage. A special drone drama, Do You Miss Me, written by The Anonymous, will then be presented.

The event will conclude with a performance by the rock band Artcell.