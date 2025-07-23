Govt failing on law and order

Say four parties at meeting with CA

The government has major administrative failures and is struggling to maintain law and order, said four political parties, including BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami, during a meeting with Chief Adviser Prof Yunus.

Leaders of BNP, Jamaat, National Citizen Party, and Islami Andolan Bangladesh conveyed the message during the meeting last night at state guesthouse Jamuna.

There was no disagreement among the parties about confronting fascism, a source present at the meeting said.

After the meeting, Law Adviser Prof Asif Nazrul told reporters that the four parties urged the government to take a stronger stance in upholding law and order.

The chief adviser said the country would benefit if the unity among the parties were made more visible. "If the parties stand together and the public sees this, it would create a sense of reassurance among the people," Asif quoted Yunus as saying.

Asif Nazrul said the chief adviser invited the four parties to discuss the current state of the country. Several advisers were also present at the meeting.

Asif Nazrul said the discussion took place in a very cordial atmosphere, and parties affirmed that there is no disagreement among them regarding unity against fascism.

However, some noted that criticism is part of the process and it does not mean they are adversaries; they remain allies.

"They identified that in various parts of the country, banned parties and fascist collaborators are occasionally trying to resurface. They have advised that we take strict administrative measures," Asif Narul said.

He said, "The BNP specifically emphasised that we [government] should move forward in an orderly manner regarding the electoral process."

A source present at the meeting told The Daily Star that BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir told the chief adviser, "We will not spare the fascists.

"If the government can go for elections soon, many of the country's pressing issues will be resolved," the source quoted Fakhrul as saying.

Strongly criticising the government, Jamaat-e-Islami's Nayeb-e-Ameer Syed Abdullah Muhammad Taher said a breakdown in law and order is now clearly visible.

He urged the chief adviser to take stern action against those responsible and to identify the perpetrators of recent violent incidents.

National Citizens Party (NCP) Convener Nahid Islam expressed dissatisfaction over the government's response to the recent Gopalganj incident.

"There should be visible, stern action against those involved in the Gopalganj incident," he told the chief adviser.

Islami Andolon's Joint Secretary General Gazi Ataur Rahman told the reporters that the chief adviser called for strong national unity to resist "fascist conspiracies".

Gazi Ataur cited repeated security lapses at key institutions like the Secretariat and urged investigations into intelligence and administrative shortcomings.