KSA invites CA to ‘Future Investment Initiative’ event

Saudi Arabia has invited Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus to attend the ninth edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII9) to be held in Riyadh on October 27-30, 2025.

Saudi Ambassador in Dhaka Dr Abdullah Zafer bin Abiyah handed over the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman to the chief adviser at the state guest house Jamuna on Sunday.

This is the first time the head of the government of Bangladesh has been invited to this annual signature event since it started in 2017, Chief Adviser's Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder said.

The forum was attended by several heads of state in past years. Last year, the event was attended by 8,500 participants including top global CEOs.

The chief adviser thanked the Saudi Crown Prince for accepting the invitation to visit Bangladesh on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh-Saudi Arabia diplomatic relations, which will be scheduled for a mutually convenient date.