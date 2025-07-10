Wrap up polls preparations by December

Yunus instructs all relevant authorities

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus yesterday instructed all relevant authorities to complete preparations by December for the upcoming national election.

The polls would likely take place in February or April next year, he said in a meeting on the preparedness of law enforcement agencies for the elections.

The meeting, held at Jamuna, included the home adviser, the national security adviser, the home secretary and top officials of the police, RAB, Ansar, Coast Guard and other forces.

In his address to the nation on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha, Yunus said that elections may take place in the first half of April next year.

"Later, we informed that if preparations are completed and reforms implemented, the election could be held before Ramadan -- possibly in February. This means that everything needed to build the institutional framework for the elections must begin now," Yunus was quoted by his press secretary Shafiqul Alam at a press briefing.

There were discussions on the reshuffling of deputy commissioners, upazila nirbahi officers and superintendents of police at the district level along with officers-in-charge at local police stations.

Usually, during elections, deputy commissioners serve as returning officers and upazila nirbahi officers as assistant returning officers. District superintendents of police and officers-in-charge maintain law and order.

"The chief adviser noted that previous elections were merely symbolic. Therefore, everyone involved must be trained to conduct a real election," Shafiqul said quoting Yunus.

Roles must be clearly defined. If necessary, a rehearsal election should be conducted for practice.

Yunus emphasised the urgent need to verify manpower availability.

If additional appointments are necessary, recruitment should begin immediately and adequate training should be arranged.

He instructed the production of video content explaining election procedures for voters. The content would be broadcast on television and social media for quick dissemination.

He also urged all to provide special focus on safeguarding women's voting rights. Separate polling booths for new voters were also recommended.

Yunus suggested evaluating whether a separate voter list could be created for those aged 18 to 33.

"For the past 16 years, voters haven't experienced a proper election. They recall violence at polling stations and vote rigging. In this election, we want voting to be a positive and memorable experience. First-time voters should feel proud -- it should be a moment they cherish," Yunus said.

There was extensive discussion about law enforcement deployment, identifying high-risk polling centres and the army's role as a strike force.

Bangladesh will have 47,000 polling centres, around 16,000 of which are potentially high-risk. Special directives were issued to ensure peaceful voting at these locations.

Discussions also covered installing CCTV cameras at each centre, ensuring proper monitoring and training of relevant personnel.

Previously, law enforcement was deployed for four days around election time. This time, plans are underway for a seven-day deployment to maintain peace before, during and after voting.

Yunus instructed officials to look into the matter of whether it is possible to exclude those who served as presiding officers or polling officials in the last three elections from the upcoming election duties, said Deputy Press Secretary Azad Majumder.

Control rooms will be established at upazila, district and divisional levels. Police personnel may wear body cameras and could be assigned duties outside their regular jurisdictions.