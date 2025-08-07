Business
Star Business Report
Thu Aug 7, 2025 12:10 AM
Last update on: Thu Aug 7, 2025 12:07 PM

Forex reserves cross $25b again

remittance earning of Bangladesh

Country's foreign exchange reserves have crossed the $25 billion mark for the second time this year, thanks to an increased inflow of foreign currency from remittance and exports.

As per the International Monetary Fund's calculations, forex reserves stood at $25.05 billion yesterday, up from $24.77 billion a week ago.

However, according to BB's calculations, forex reserves stood at $30.07 billion, up from $29.80 billion a week ago.

At the end of June this year, reserves crossed $25 billion after two and a half years, thanks to an increased inflow of remittances and the release of funds by the International Monetary Fund
(IMF), the World Bank (WB), and other lending agencies.

The forex reserves, however, dropped below the $25 billion mark following the payment of import bills through the Asian Clearing Union (ACU).

Bangladesh Bank officials said the reserves increased in recent months as remittance inflow grew since the political changeover in August last year. Declining use of hundi, an illegal cross-border transaction, also helped.

On the other hand, global lenders, including the IMF, World Bank, and ADB, released funds for Bangladesh in recent months, which boosted the reserves.

According to BB data, the country's balance of payments returned to a surplus in the fiscal year (FY) 2024-25, ending a three-year deficit. The overall balance of payments posted a surplus of $3.3 billion at the end of FY25, bouncing back from a $4.3 billion deficit the previous year.

