Business
Star Business Report
Thu May 9, 2024 06:42 PM
Last update on: Thu May 9, 2024 07:50 PM

Most Viewed

Business

Forex reserves decline by $133 million in a week

The reserves hit $19.83 billion on May 8
Star Business Report
Thu May 9, 2024 06:42 PM Last update on: Thu May 9, 2024 07:50 PM
Bangladesh's forex reserves

Bangladesh's foreign currency reserves declined by $133 million to $19.83 billion on May 8 in the span of a week, central bank data showed.

The reserves stood at $19.96 billion on April 30. The forex figure is based on the balance of payments and investment position manual (BPM6) of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Wednesday's figure means the reserves have stayed at less than $20 billion for nearly a month as inflows have not improved in line with outflows.

Since the reserves are not picking up, the IMF has drastically slashed the Net International Reserves (NIR) requirement for Bangladesh for the fourth tranche of the $4.7 billion loans.

The Washington-based multilateral lender had given the country a target to maintain $20.11 billion for June. But after its 15-day review mission in Dhaka that ended on Wednesday, it has reduced the NIR threshold for the central bank to $14.76 billion.

It came as exports and remittances inflows are not showing much improvement.

The country shipped products worth $3.91 billion last month, down 0.99 percent year-on-year. However, remittance inflow rose 21.31 percent to $2.04 billion thanks to Eid-ul-Fitr as the country's migrant workers typically send more money home ahead of the major religious festival for Muslims.

Because of higher commodity prices driven by the supply chain disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine War, and the latest Middle East Crisis, the forex reserves of Bangladesh, an import-dependent nation, have been declining since August 2021 from the record level.

According to the IMF manual, gross foreign reserves include gold, cash US dollars, bonds and treasury bills, reserve position in the IMF, and special drawing rights holdings.

The NIR is defined as reserves assets minus reserve liabilities to residents and non-residents, including commitments to sell foreign exchange arising from derivatives and all credit outstanding with the IMF.

Thus, the NIR is usually lower than the gross reserves.

Related topic:
forex reserves of Bangladeshforex reserves falls
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

IMF Loan to Bangladesh: IMF recommends calibrated monetary tightening, exchange rate flexibility

Reserves fall short of IMF target

4m ago
Strengthening taka leaves no impact on forex market

Forex reserve shrinks by $300 million in a week

7m ago

IMF lowers forex reserves target for Bangladesh

4m ago
Bangladesh's forex reserves

Forex reserves fall by half a billion in a week

1m ago

Forex reserves slip below $30 billion for second time in May

11m ago
উন্নয়ন প্রকল্পে চীনের অর্থায়ন ছাড় আগের চেয়ে সহজ হবে: অর্থমন্ত্রী
|বাংলাদেশ

অনলাইন জুয়া-বেটিং-গেমিংয়ের কারণে অর্থপাচার বাড়ছে: অর্থমন্ত্রী

কৃষিঋণ মওকুফের কোনো পরিকল্পনা আপাতত সরকারের নেই বলেও জানান অর্থমন্ত্রী

২০ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

‘একটা গাছও রাখা সম্ভব না’ বললেন বিআইডব্লিউটিএর প্রকল্প পরিচালক

৫২ মিনিট আগে
push notification