Tajia procession marks holy Ashura in Dhaka amid tight security

The Tajia procession commemorating Holy Ashura began from the historic Hussaini Dalan Imambara in Old Dhaka this morning, drawing thousands of participants from the Shia Muslim community as well as members of other faiths.

Crowds began gathering at the site from the early hours, with many attending alongside their families and children.

Photo: Anisur Rahman

Muslims across the country are observing Holy Ashura today with religious solemnity, commemorating the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

The main procession started around 10:30am and proceeded through Urdu Road, Lalbagh, Azimpur, Nilkhet, New Market, and Science Laboratory, concluding at Dhanmondi Lake Karbala.

As of filing this report at 2:00pm, one end of the procession had already reached the lake, but people were still arriving in waves.

Photo: Shaheen Mollah

In addition to the central procession from Hussaini Dalan, separate processions were held from Boro Katra, Mohammadpur, Mirpur, and Paltan at various times throughout the day.

Photo: Anisur Rahman

Despite intermittent rainfall, participants continued marching through the streets, chanting lamentations and slogans in remembrance of the martyrs of Karbala. Most were dressed in black, symbolising grief, and many carried knives, flags (nishan), banners, and bailalam, all of which hold deep symbolic meaning.

Md Hasan, a 24-year-old motor mechanic from Sunni community, said he has been joining the procession since childhood.

"I used to come here with my mother when I was a kid. Now I bring my parents, wife, and son every year," he told The Daily Star.

"We joined the procession in the spirit of Hussaini, as Imam Hussain never bowed down to injustice," said Mirza Farhan Ali, a leader of the Shia community.

Photo: Shaheen Mollah

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) earlier announced comprehensive security arrangements for the day. Members of the army and police were deployed at key locations to maintain order and ensure safety.

Photo: Anisur Rahman

Use of sharp weapons, metal objects, flammable materials, bags, pots, sticks, swords, and fireworks was strictly prohibited.

On this day in the year 61 of the Hijri calendar, Hazrat Imam Hussain, the beloved grandson of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), along with his family and 72 companions, was martyred on the plains of Karbala in Iraq while standing against tyranny.