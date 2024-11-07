Business
Star Business Report
Thu Nov 7, 2024 09:26 PM
Last update on: Fri Nov 8, 2024 01:49 AM

Most Viewed

Business

Forex reserves cross $20b after 2 months

Reserves were $19.87 billion a week ago
Star Business Report
Thu Nov 7, 2024 09:26 PM Last update on: Fri Nov 8, 2024 01:49 AM
rise in Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves

Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves have grown to go past $20 billion after nearly two months thanks to migrants sending increasing amounts of funds as remittance.

The country's foreign exchange reserves, as per the calculation method of International Monetary Fund, went past $20 billion today, rising from $19.87 billion a week ago, according to the central bank data.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"This is the impact of increased flow of remittances," said Husne Ara Shikha, spokesperson of Bangladesh Bank (BB). 

Bangladeshis living and working abroad sent a total of $8.93 billion in remittance in the July-October period of fiscal year 2024-25, up 30 percent year-on-year, as per the BB.

The BB data showed that gross reserves rose to $25.72 billion from $25.44 billion a week ago.

Forex reserves rising in Bangladesh
Read more

Forex reserves on the rise: BB Governor assures stability

The country's forex reserves as per the IMF's calculation method were at $20.55 billion in early September this year.

It fell below the $20 billion mark after the payment of $1.37 billion in import bills for July and August under Asian Clearing Union, an arrangement for the settlement of payments among nine member countries.

BB Deputy Governor Md Habibur Rahman said the central bank has been buying foreign currencies from banks.

"Purchases will continue. We see a good supply of the US dollar, and we will buy the foreign currencies, keeping the forex market stable," said Rahman, who was previously serving as chief economist of the BB.

increase in Bangladesh's remittance inflows
Read more

Increased remittance inflow encouraging

The central bank sold $9.4 billion of foreign currencies in FY24.

Related topic:
forex reserves of Bangladeshrise in Bangladesh's forex reserves
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

rise in Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves

Forex reserves decline by $133 million in a week

6m ago
forex reserves falls after ACU payment

Reserves come down to $20.46 billion after ACU payment

4m ago
rise in Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves

Forex reserves rise by $538m in a week

4m ago
Bangladesh's forex reserves

IMF, ADB loans to boost reserves in Dec: Bangladesh Bank

11m ago
foreign exchange reserves drop

Foreign exchange reserves drop to $19.4 billion after ACU payment

1m ago
|বাংলাদেশ

ট্রাম্পের জয়ে বাংলাদেশ-যুক্তরাষ্ট্র সম্পর্কে বড় পরিবর্তন হবে না: পররাষ্ট্র উপদেষ্টা

তিনি বলেন, দুই দেশের সম্পর্ক কোনো বিশেষ দলের ওপর ভিত্তি করে নয়।

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|স্টার মাল্টিমিডিয়া

ট্রাম্প রাষ্ট্রপতি হলে আওয়ামী লীগের লাভ—কলকাতার মিডিয়ার প্রোপাগান্ডা: গোলাম মোর্তোজা

২ ঘণ্টা আগে