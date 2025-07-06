'Won't allow UN rights office in Bangladesh'

Says Hefazat chief

Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh Ameer Shah Muhibbullah Babunagari yesterday said the UN Human Rights Office must not be allowed to open an office in Bangladesh.

Alleging that various international organisations had previously tried to interfere with religious values here in the name of human rights, the Hefazat ameer said, "Such interference not only undermines the country's sovereignty but also hurts the religious sentiments of Muslims."

He also slammed same-sex marriage and UN stance favouring it.

Babunagari made the remarks as the chief guest at a discussion and prayers event organised by Hefazat's Dhaka city unit as part of a nationwide programme for the July martyrs.

Hefazat Secretary General Sajidur Rahman, Nayeb-e-Ameer Abdul Hamid, Mahfuzul Haque, Mohiuddin Rabbani, and Joint Secretary General Maulana Mamunul Haque were among those present at the event, held at the auditorium of Jamia Madania Baridhara in the capital.

Sajidur called upon the government to cancel any agreement to set up a UN human rights office or appoint foreign envoys, in order to safeguard national interests, cultural integrity, and religious values.

Issuing a stern warning, Mamunul Haque said, "The people of Bangladesh are ready to resist any aggression against the country's independence, Islamic values, and social morality. If necessary, we will take to the streets with tougher movement."