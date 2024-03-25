Malaysia employer framed Bangladeshi workers

Case filed with KL police accusing employer

Three Bangladeshi workers in Malaysia were framed in a case that led to their arrests for defying pressure to withdraw complaints they lodged with the police and labour department against their employer.

This was stated in a case filed by the Malaysian Socialist Party (PSM) with Kuala Lumpur police on March 24, after the three workers were released on bail.

The three workers are Jahirul Islam, Maruf Hossen, and Mofiz Sheikh. They were recruited by Beaks Construction and Suria Harmoni seven months ago and were living at the SR Hostel and Residence Sdn Bhd at Jalan Abdul Rahman Chow Kit in Kuala Lumpur.

The statement said over 600 workers paid around Tk 500,000 each through a syndicate of 100 recruiting agencies for jobs that will pay them RM 15,00 (Tk 37,000) each as basic salary. However, recruited by the above mentioned companies, they were not being paid.

Even their passports were withheld, said the case statement.

The statement said, facing this situation, the workers made formal complaints against the companies to the Malaysian labour department and police seeking redress of their problems.

However, their complaint didn't go well with the employing companies.

According to the statement, around 1:00am on March 21, a Bangladeshi worker named Khairul Islam, who is close to the companies, started shouting at all the workers at the hostel telling the workers that their complaint won't bring any change to their fate.

In reply, Jahirul Islam asked Khairul not to spread fake news to the workers and they need to take action against the employer for wages and get their passports back. Then, suddenly Khairul Islam got angry and continued to strangle Jahirul Islam and a fight ensued.

At that time, Maruf Hossen and Mofiz Sheikh tried to reconcile the fight while the hostel's security guard Elias contacted the employer or his representatives named Phal and Encik Fikri. Police also came to the hostel.

The police report said at approximately 1:30am, Fikri and several policemen rushed to the hostel. Jahirul explained their problem and showed the police report made by them. After that, police left the hostel.

Then, Phal and Fikri started threatening Jahirul Islam, Maruf Hossen and Mofiz Sheikh to withdraw the police report and outstanding salary claims made by the workers to the labour department.

"Mr Fikri also said 'you all still have time, I wait here. Decide whether you want to withdraw or not. If you don't withdraw, I will call the police again. All three employees did not agree to withdraw the complaints," according to the case statement.

After that, Fikri together with Elias and Khairul Islam took Jahirul Islam, Maruf Hossen and Mofiz Sheakh to the Dang Wangi Police Station at about 3:30am. There too, Fikri continued to threaten the three workers to withdraw the complaints.

"When the three workers refused to do so, Fikri used Khairul Islam to file a police report against the three workers, alleging that these three workers had beaten him. Although the workers were taken to the police station at 3:30 in the morning, the police report was only made by Khairul Islam at on March 22, almost 12 hours later."

PSM said the three workers were brought before the magistrate who allowed a four-day remand. They were released on verbal bail at 2:30pm on Sunday.

However, they discovered that the mobile phones that belonged to them were left at guardhouse of the Dang Wangi Police Station. Those were not found later. Police said the mobile phones were taken by the employer.

"We, PSM, made this police report because the three workers who were released voiced their concerns about their safety and security when they returned to the hostel. They are afraid that the employer will do anything after returning to the hostel."

Once they arrived at the hostel, they were told at the entrance that the employer had removed the names of the three workers from the list of the hostel occupants. Their personal belongings are still in the hostel premises, but they have been prevented from re-entering the hostel.

The case statement said the hostel staff informed that the three workers could not enter the hostel until they received instructions from the employer. Repeated attempts to contact the employer went unanswered. Personal belongings belonging to the three workers, mobile phones and passport identification documents are still held by the employer.

PSM sought police action if there is any disturbance to the safety of these workers. PSM has also communicated with the Minister of Human Resources for the matter of salary arrears for the employees involved in this case, and are still waiting for police action in getting back the personal belongings, mobile phones and passports to the three workers.

"The PSM also wants to know what action has been taken against the employer for holding the employees' original passports which is proven to be a criminal offence.

"We also want the investigation to be carried out by a neutral and independent police because we fear that the investigation of this case could be compromised if the neutral police don't handle it."