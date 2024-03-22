3 Bangladeshi workers held in Malaysia

Malaysian police yesterday arrested three Bangladeshi expatriate workers in Kuala Lumpur.

The arrest came days after several dozen workers, who had been staying in the country for seven months without being provided jobs or salaries, filed complaints with Labour Department against their recruiting companies -- Suria Harmoni Resources SDN BHD and Beaks Construction SDN BHD.

The arrested workers are Jahirul Islam, Maruf Hossen, and Mofiz Sheakh. They were among those who filed complaints with the Labour Department.

Last week, six of the workers, including the trio, also filed case with police, alleging that their passports were being confiscated by their employer while they were left jobless, unpaid, and in debt.

Sivaranjani, head of labour bureau of the Malaysian Socialist Party, said, "Informed by the employer, police arrested the three workers for fighting with another worker at the workers' hostel in Chow Kit area of Kuala Lumpur."

The trio opposed withdrawing the complaint filed with the Labour Department, but the other worker was in favour of it, said Sivaranjani.

Sivaranjani also said the employer as well as police had likely threatened the workers to drop the complaints, but the workers refused, so they might have planned the incident to arrest the workers.

"I will go to the police station on Friday morning to get the workers released," she added.