Dhaka Airport: 11 int’l flights diverted due to dense fog

Mild cold wave may hit several regions of the county

A mild cold wave may sweep over some places in the northern and western regions today, says the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

According to the BMD weather forecast, night temperature may fall by one to three degrees Celsius and day temperature may remain nearly unchanged in the 24 hours from 9:00am yesterday.

The temperatures in Rajshahi, Rangpur, Mymensingh, Sylhet, and Khulna divisions and western parts of Dhaka division may drop further. Some places of these divisions are likely to experience a mild cold wave today, said Md Abul Kalam Mallik, a BMD meteorologist.

The temperature may continue to drop until December 18 and then it might improve for a few days before dropping again when a second mild cold wave may hit parts of the country, he said.

Yesterday's lowest temperature was recorded at 11.8 degrees Celsius in Tentulia of Panchagarh.

In another development, 11 international flights bound for Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport were diverted due to fog between 12:00am and 8:00am yesterday.

Of the flights, 10 were passengers flights, Group Captain Kamrul Islam, executive director of the HSIA, told The Daily Star.

After 8:00am, the flights that were diverted started to land in Dhaka, said Kamrul.