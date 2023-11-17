Biman’s Dhaka, Chennai flight from Dec 16

Biman Bangladesh Airlines will start operating its Dhaka-Chennai-Dhaka flight from December 16.

Managing Director and CEO of Biman Shafiul Azim said it's a highly demanded route for Bangladeshi nationals in India. We have decided to operate three weekly flights on this route, every Monday, Thursday and Saturday.

Apart from tourists, large number of Bangladeshis frequently use this route on medical grounds.

"We will increase Dhaka-Guangzhou-Dhaka flights from three weekly flights to five by next month," he added.

Tickets for Dhaka-Chennai flights will start selling from Sunday, said airlines Director Marketing and Sales (acting) Mohammed Salahuddin.