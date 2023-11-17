Airlines & more
Staff Correspondent
Fri Nov 17, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Nov 17, 2023 03:34 AM

Most Viewed

Airlines & more

Biman’s Dhaka, Chennai flight from Dec 16

Staff Correspondent
Fri Nov 17, 2023 12:00 AM Last update on: Fri Nov 17, 2023 03:34 AM

Biman Bangladesh Airlines will start operating its Dhaka-Chennai-Dhaka flight from December 16.

Managing Director and CEO of Biman Shafiul Azim said it's a highly demanded route for Bangladeshi nationals in India. We have decided to operate three weekly flights on this route, every Monday, Thursday and Saturday. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Apart from tourists, large number of Bangladeshis frequently use this route on medical grounds.

"We will increase Dhaka-Guangzhou-Dhaka flights from three weekly flights to five by next month," he added.

Tickets for Dhaka-Chennai flights will start selling from Sunday, said airlines Director Marketing and Sales (acting) Mohammed Salahuddin.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|প্রাকৃতিক দুর্যোগ

গভীর নিম্নচাপ ঘূর্ণিঝড়ে রূপ নেবে সকালে, উপকূলীয় এলাকায় রাতেই প্রভাব শুরু

উপকূলীয় এলাকা এবং অদূরবর্তী দ্বীপ ও চরসমূহের ওপর দিয়ে দমকা বা ঝড়ো হাওয়াসহ মাঝারি ধরনের ভারী থেকে ভারী বর্ষণ অব্যাহত আছে।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

এনটিএমসি সংশ্লিষ্ট ডেটাবেজ থেকে ‘ব্যক্তিগত তথ্য’ ফাঁসের অভিযোগ

২ ঘণ্টা আগে