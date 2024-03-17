Biman plane returns to Dhaka as pilot falls sick

A flight of Biman returned to its departure airport after the pilot fell sick one hour into the flight to Doha on Friday.

With 419 passengers on board, the plane left Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 5:15pm, Tahera Khondoker, general manager (public relations) of Biman, told The Daily Star.

Flight Captain Maqsood Ahmed felt severe back pain when the plane was over Nagpur, India, she said.

Since Capt Maqsood was unable to move, the other pilot flew back to Dhaka, because it would take a long time to reach Doha.

After the plane landed, the pilot was taken to the Combined Military Hospital.

The plane eventually left for Doha around 10:15pm with another pilot in the cockpit, Tahera said.