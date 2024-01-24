Trump seeks to sew up nomination in New Hampshire

Donald Trump aims to steamroll his way toward the Republican presidential nomination Tuesday in the New Hampshire primary, making short work of his only surviving opponent, former UN ambassador Nikki Haley. In his convention-smashing mission to take revenge against President Joe Biden and win a second White House term, Trump has defied the fallout from two impeachments, four criminal trials awaiting him and lawsuits for fraud and sexual assault. While Haley has warned that another Trump presidency would bring "chaos," polls indicate her candidacy will provide little more than a bump in the road in New Hampshire. "If you want a losing candidate who puts America last, vote for Nikki Haley," Trump said in his closing arguments at a lively rally in the village of Laconia. "But if you want a president who puts America first every single time, you're going to vote for Donald J. Trump." New Hampshire is seen as a more Haley-friendly electorate than any she will encounter further down the line and pressing on into February will be a tough sell without a win or very close defeat.