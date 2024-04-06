Surge In Cholera Cases: WHO announces giant rollout of cholera tests

The largest-ever global deployment of cholera rapid diagnostic tests got underway yesterday, the World Health Organization and its partners said, boosting the fight against surging infections.

Malawi received the initial shipment of tests, kicking off a global diagnostics programme aimed to speed up the detection of outbreaks.

In total, more than 1.2 million tests will be distributed to 14 high-risk countries over coming months, the UN health agency said in a statement.