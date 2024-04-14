World reactions to Iran strikes on Israel

Israeli Air Force F-15 Eagle is pictured at an air base, said to be following an interception mission of an Iranian drone and missile attack on Israel, in this handout image released April 14, 2024. Photo: Reuters/Israel Defence Forces

Countries around the world condemned Iran's strikes on Israel late Saturday, warning the attack threatened to further destabilise the Middle East.

Here are some of the main reactions so far:

United States

US President Joe Biden promised "ironclad" support for Israel after holding an urgent meeting with top security officials.

"I just met with my national security team for an update on Iran's attacks against Israel. Our commitment to Israel's security against threats from Iran and its proxies is ironclad," Biden said on X, formerly Twitter, posting a picture of the meeting in the White House Situation Room.

Qatar

Qatar expressed "deep concern" following the strikes and called on "all parties to halt escalation" and "exercise maximum restraint". The gas-rich emirate, which has been engaged in weeks of talks with Israel and Hamas and mediated a hostage exchange between Tehran and Washinton in September urged the international community to "take urgent action to defuse the tension and de-escalate."

Britain

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak condemned the "reckless" strikes, which he said "risk inflaming tensions and destabilising the region. Iran has once again demonstrated that it is intent on sowing chaos in its own backyard."

European Union

The European Union's foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said the strikes were "an unprecedented escalation and a grave threat to regional security" in a message on X.

United Nations

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned "the serious escalation represented by the large-scale attack launched on Israel by the Islamic Republic of Iran".

"I am deeply alarmed about the very real danger of a devastating region-wide escalation," he added, calling on parties to "avoid any action that could lead to major military confrontations on multiple fronts in the Middle East".

Egypt

Cairo's foreign ministry expressed its "deep concern" at the escalation of hostilities and called for "maximum restraint".

The ministry's statement also warned of the "risk of the regional expansion of the conflict", and added that Egypt would be "in direct contact with all parties to the conflict to try and contain the situation".

Saudi Arabia

The Saudi foreign ministry voiced its concern at the "military escalation" and called on "all parties to exercise utmost restraint and spare the region and its peoples from the dangers of war".

It went on to urge the UN Security Council "to assume its responsibility towards maintaining international peace and security".

China

China's foreign ministry also urged restraint, characterising the attack as "the latest spillover of the Gaza conflict" and calling for the implementation of a recent UN Security Council resolution demanding a ceasefire there, saying the "conflict must end now".

"China calls on the international community, especially countries with influence, to play a constructive role for the peace and stability of the region," it added.

France

French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the attack, and urged restraint.

"I condemn in the strongest terms the unprecedented attack launched by Iran against Israel, which carries the risk of destabilising the region," Macron said on X.

"This is an expression of my solidarity with the Israeli people and of the importance we attach to the security of Israel, of our partners and to regional stability," he said. "France is working with its partners towards de-escalation and calls for restraint."

Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz condemned the Iranian attack as "irresponsible and unjustifiable," saying "Iran risks a regional conflagration," his spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said.

"In these difficult times, Germany stands by Israel's side," added Hebestreit.

Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Ottawa "unequivocally condemns Iran's airborne attacks", adding: "We stand with Israel."

Spain

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called for restraint, saying Madrid "will always condemn all forms of violence which threaten the security and the well-being of innocent civilians."

"The response from all international leaders requires responsibility and restraint. We must learn the lessons of history and find a means of resolving conflicts diplomatically, avoiding further escalation at all costs," he said

Italy

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni Meloni condemned the attack and said she feared "destabilisation of the region" which "we are continuing to work to avoid."

Ukraine

Ukraine's foreign ministry said Kyiv "strongly condemns Iran's massive air attack" which also "demonstrates why it is critical that all of the free world's forces are consolidated to defend the global borders of democracy."