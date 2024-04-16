Response to Iran’s attack: Israel war cabinet weighing options

Considers hurting Iran without all-out war, says report; global calls for restraint grow

Israel is considering whether to "go big" in its retaliation against Iran despite fears of an all-out conflict in the Middle East, according to reports, after the Islamic Republic launched hundreds of missiles and drones at the Jewish State over the weekend.

Israel yesterday faced growing pressure from allies to show restraint and avoid an escalation of conflict in the Middle East as it considered how to respond to Iran's weekend attack.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu summoned his war cabinet for the second time in less than 24 hours, a government source said. Two top officials signalled on Sunday that retaliation was not imminent and Israel would not act alone, but the results of Monday's talks were not yet known.

Israel's Channel 12 news reported that Israel's war cabinet discussed a range of options at the second meeting to hurt Iran for its attack on Israel but without causing an all-out war.

Iran's attack has increased fears of open warfare between Israel and Iran, and heightened concerns that violence will spread further in the region. Wary of the dangers, President Joe Biden has told Netanyahu the United States will not take part in any Israeli counter-offensive against Iran.

In his 25-minute call to Netanyahu on Sunday, Biden suggested that further response by Israel was "unnecessary".

Since the start of the war in Gaza on Oct 7, clashes have erupted between Israel and Iran-aligned groups in Lebanon, Syria, Yemen and Iraq, and Israel said four of its soldiers were wounded hundreds of metres inside Lebanese territory overnight.

It appeared to be the first such incident to become known since the Gaza war erupted, leading to months of exchanges of fire between Israel and Lebanon's armed group Hezbollah.

"We're on the edge of the cliff and we have to move away from it," Josep Borrell, the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, told Spanish radio station Onda Cero. "We have to step on the brakes and reverse gear."

French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and British Foreign Secretary David Cameron made similar appeals, all echoing calls for restraint by Washington and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Countries including Belgium and Germany summoned the Iranian ambassadors.

Russia has refrained from criticising its ally Iran in public over the strikes but expressed concern about the risk of escalation on Monday and also called for restraint.

"Further escalation is in no one's interests," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Iran launched the attack over a suspected Israeli airstrike on its embassy compound in Syria on April 1 that killed seven Iranian Revolutionary Guards officers including two senior commanders.

The weekend attack, involving more than 300 missiles and drones, caused only modest damage in Israel and no deaths. Most were shot down by Israel's Iron Dome defence system and with help from the US, Britain, France and Jordan.

Israel said 99 percent of projectiles fired at it by Iran were intercepted by it and its allies.

Italy, which holds the rotating presidency of the Group of Seven major democracies, raised the possibility of the G7 discussing new sanctions against Iran following the attack.

In an interview with Reuters, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said new sanctions would need the backing of all the G7, which includes Italy, France, Germany, Canada, Japan, Britain and the United States. He suggested any new measures would be focused on individuals rather than whole nations.

"If we need to have more sanctions for people clearly engaged against Israel, supporting for example terrorism, supporting Hamas, it is possible to do it. But we need to be very serious and to work all together," Tajani said.

Asian shares fell and gold prices rose yesterday as risk sentiment took a hit. But oil prices dipped and Israel's shekel rose against the dollar after the comments by two senior Israeli officials - Defence Minister Yoav Gallant and centrist minister Benny Gantz - suggesting an Israeli response was not imminent.

Iran's attack also caused travel disruption, with at least a dozen airlines cancelling or rerouting flights, and Europe's aviation regulator reaffirming advice to airlines to use caution in Israeli and Iranian airspace.

Israel remained on high alert, but authorities lifted some emergency measures that had included a ban on some school activities and caps on large gatherings.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said Tehran had informed the United States that the attack on Israel would be limited and for self-defence, and that regional neighbours had been informed of the planned strikes 72 hours in advance.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani yesterday said, however, that no pre-arranged agreement was made with any country prior to the weekend attack. US officials said Tehran had not warned Washington.

In the first attack against Israeli territory, Iran launched more than 300 drones and missiles towards Israel, the Israeli military said on Sunday.

The attack included 170 drones and 30 cruise missiles, none of which entered Israeli territory, and at least 110 ballistic missiles, of which a small number reached Israel, military spokesman Rear Adm Daniel Hagari said in a televised statement.

At least nine countries were involved in the military escalation - with projectiles fired from Iran, Iraq, Syria and Yemen and downed by Israel, the US, the UK and Jordan.

The shortest distance from Iran to Israel is about 1,000km (620 miles) across Iraq, Syria and Jordan.

Since most of the projectiles came from relatively far away, Israel was able to send F-35 stealth fighters to intercept them. The IDF said that 25 of the 30 cruise missiles sent by Iran were shot down outside the country.

Two US officials told the BBC's US partner CBS news that five ballistic missiles evaded air defences and impacted Israeli territory.

Four of them "lightly hit" the Nevatim air force base in the Negev desert in southern Israel, said Israeli sources. One missile hit a runway, another hit an empty aircraft hangar and one hit a hangar that was out of use. A fifth ballistic missile seemed to be aimed at a radar site in northern Israel, but missed its target.

Of the 120 ballistic missiles fired by Iran, about half of them failed on launch or crashed mid-flight, one of the officials told CBS.

Experts said Israel may use this attack as an excuse to destroy Iran's nuclear facilities. However, reducing them to rubble would be very hard without US help, but it is possible that he and other Israeli hawks could try to seize this opportunity to deliver that ambition.

They also said Netanyahu has an incentive to keep hostilities going, as it fends off the collapse of his coalition and new elections.

The attack has also for now distracted global attention from Israel's conduct of the war in Gaza. Furthermore, the Iranian attack is also likely to dispel murmurs in the US Congress about curbing weapons supplies to Israel because of Gaza, they said.