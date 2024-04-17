Hezbollah claims drone attack on Israel

Lebanon's Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah claimed an attack on Israel using two explosive drones yesterday which Israeli local authorities said wounded three people.

The Israeli military said "two armed" drones entered from Lebanon and exploded near a town in northern Israel, Beit Hillel, adding that "the incident is under review".

Hezbollah fighters launched an "air attack with suicide drones in two phases... striking the Iron Dome platforms and their crew", the group said in a statement. The Israeli local regional council said that three people were hurt in the explosion.