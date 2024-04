Members of Security Council attend a meeting on the situation in the Middle East at UN headquarters in New York City, New York, US, April 14, 2024. Photo: Reuters

The UN Security Council will vote Thursday on the Palestinians' application to become a full member state of the United Nations, several diplomatic sources told AFP.

Amid Israel's offensive in Gaza, the Palestinians in early April revived a membership application first made to the world body in 2011, though the veto-wielding United States has expressed opposition to the proposal.