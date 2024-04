People walk amid the rubble of buildings destroyed during Israeli bombardment in Khan Yunis, on the southern Gaza Strip yesterday. The UN children’s agency (Unicef) called for an increase in medical evacuations from Gaza, saying less than half of applications had been successful. Photo: AFP

Israel's military offensive in the Gaza Strip has killed at least 33,899 Palestinians and wounded 76,664 since October 7, the Palestinian enclave's health ministry said today.

Fifty-six Palestinians have been killed and 89 injured in the past 24 hours, the ministry added in a statement.