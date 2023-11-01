Saudi Arabia condemns 'in strongest terms' Israeli strike on Gaza camp
Saudi Arabia condemned on Wednesday an Israeli bombing of Gaza's largest refugee camp, which killed at least 47 people, including, Israel said, a Hamas commander involved in the October 7 attacks.
"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia condemns in the strongest terms possible the inhumane targeting by the Israeli occupation forces of the Jabalia refugee camp in the besieged Gaza Strip, which caused the death and injury of a large number of innocent civilians," the Saudi foreign ministry said in a statement posted on X.
