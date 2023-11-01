Israel-Hamas War
AFP
Wed Nov 1, 2023 10:59 AM
Last update on: Wed Nov 1, 2023 11:02 AM

Israel-Hamas War

Saudi Arabia condemns 'in strongest terms' Israeli strike on Gaza camp

AFP
Wed Nov 1, 2023 10:59 AM Last update on: Wed Nov 1, 2023 11:02 AM
This picture taken from a position near Sderot along the Israeli border with the Gaza Strip on October 31, 2023, shows smoke plumes billowing during Israeli bombardment amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement. (Photo by Yuri CORTEZ / AFP)

Saudi Arabia condemned on Wednesday an Israeli bombing of Gaza's largest refugee camp, which killed at least 47 people, including, Israel said, a Hamas commander involved in the October 7 attacks.

"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia condemns in the strongest terms possible the inhumane targeting by the Israeli occupation forces of the Jabalia refugee camp in the besieged Gaza Strip, which caused the death and injury of a large number of innocent civilians," the Saudi foreign ministry said in a statement posted on X.

Related topic:
Israel-Hamas warSaudi Arabia
