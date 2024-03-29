Editorial
Fri Mar 29, 2024 03:11 AM
Last update on: Fri Mar 29, 2024 03:44 AM

Most Viewed

Editorial

UNSC must act upon its call for Gaza truce

Israel’s continued attacks on Gaza a failure of world leaders
Fri Mar 29, 2024 03:11 AM Last update on: Fri Mar 29, 2024 03:44 AM
VISUAL: STAR

Israel's audacity in carrying on with its genocide in Gaza, even after the UN Security Council passed a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire, is mostly a result of the unstinted support it has received from its Western allies, especially the US, until that point. According to media reports, 66 people were killed in Israeli attacks in the 24 hours till Wednesday morning. On Tuesday, not long after the UNSC's resolution was passed, Israeli air strikes killed at least 70 people in north and south Gaza.

Read more

A long-overdue call for Gaza truce, but will Israel listen?

So, despite the recent developments on the international forum, neither the UN, nor the Security Council, nor the states that enabled Israel can disassociate themselves from the deaths of more than 32,000 Palestinians in the nearly six months of this war or the burden of decades of systematic oppression in Palestine. The burden of enforcing their call for truce, therefore, also falls upon them.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Israel's attacks on Gaza
Read more

Column by Mahfuz Anam: From largest open-air prison to 'greatest open-air graveyard'

The extent of Israel's crimes can be understood from the report of a top UN expert who recently stated that there are "reasonable grounds" to believe the country is committing genocide in Gaza. Mere disclosure or acknowledgement is not enough anymore, however. We need meaningful interventions. There is a lot that the UNSC can do about it, should it wish to. The International Court of Justice (ICJ)—where a case on Gaza genocide is underway—also has responsibilities in this regard. Although Israel is yet to fully heed its order to admit emergency aid, forcing it to again issue a similar ruling, the court should take note of the latest report and act upon it in the genocide trial.

Read more

Israel must be stopped from invading Rafah

World leaders can no longer sit idly by while civilian deaths, fabricated starvation, and systematic persecution of a helpless community continue to take place. With the UN's voice finally fully aligned with the cries of humanity, we expect the UNSC to act upon its resolution to enforce the ceasefire, and ensure that humanitarian aid properly reaches all in the besieged strip.

Related topic:
UNSC resolution on Gaza ceasefireisrael air strikesIsrael-Hamas warIsrael genocide in GazaUS support for IsraelIsrael-Palestine crisis
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

An effective shelving of the two-state solution

Israel faces mounting outrage over Gaza war

A long-overdue call for Gaza truce, but will Israel listen?

1d ago

Israel must be stopped from invading Rafah

1w ago
Israel's attacks on Gaza

Column by Mahfuz Anam: From largest open-air prison to 'greatest open-air graveyard'

1w ago
|শিক্ষা

মাধ্যমিকে শিক্ষার্থী কমেছে সোয়া ৭ লাখ, বেড়েছে কারিগরি ও মাদ্রাসায়

এবার নিয়ে টানা তিন বছর ধরে মাধ্যমিক বিদ্যালয়ে শিক্ষার্থীর সংখ্যা কমছে।

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

এলডিসি উত্তরণের পর সর্বোচ্চ সুবিধা পেতে কার্যকর ব্যবস্থা নিতে হবে: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

৬ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification