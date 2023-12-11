W Africa leaders meet as region struggles with coups

Africa & rest of the world
AFP, Abuja
Mon Dec 11, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Dec 11, 2023 12:00 AM

West African leaders met yesterday for talks with the region in deepening crisis, after four countries fell under military rule and with risks growing from Sahel jihadist conflicts.

After coups in Mali, Burkina Faso, Guinea and Niger since 2020, the Economic Community of West African States bloc also saw member states Sierra Leone and Guinea-Bissau claim attempted coups in recent weeks.

A French military withdrawal from the Sahel -- the region along the Sahara desert across Africa -- is increasing concerns over conflicts spreading south to Gulf of Guinea states Ghana, Togo, Benin and Ivory Coast.

"These military coups are not only based on fake narrative and false justifications; they are also a driver of insecurity in the region," ECOWAS commission president Omar Touray said in a meeting before the summit.
 

