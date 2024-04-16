Four hurt in Sydney church attack

15-yr-old held

A knife attack at a live-streamed church service in Australia wounded four people yesterday and sparked clashes between riot police and outraged members of the local community.

A bishop and the 15-year-old suspect were among those being treated for "non-life threatening injuries" after the attack at an Assyrian Christian church in the west of Sydney.

Police said the suspect is being held at an undisclosed location after his alleged attack provoked communal violence that also left two officers hospitalised.

Graphic footage of Monday's stabbing showed the suspect emerging from the congregation, rushing to the dais and slashing wildly at Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel before being subdued by churchgoers.