AFP, Lagos
Wed Dec 6, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Dec 6, 2023 12:38 AM

85 killed after army drone strike hits Nigerian villagers

AFP, Lagos
Wed Dec 6, 2023 12:00 AM

A Nigerian army drone targeting armed groups killed at least 85 civilians by mistake in northwest Kaduna State, causing outrage over one of the country's deadliest military bombing accidents. Calling the incident "disturbing", President Bola Ahmed Tinubu yesterday ordered an investigation after the army acknowledged one of its drones mistakenly struck the Tudun Biri village on Sunday as residents celebrated a Muslim festival. The army did not give any casualty figures, but residents had said 85 people, many of them women and children, were killed. "The Northwest Zonal Office has received details from the local authorities that 85 dead bodies have so far been buried while the search is still ongoing," National Emergency Management Agency said.

