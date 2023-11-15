Woman, daughters found dead at home

A woman and her two children were found dead at their residence in Basur Char village of Hossainpur upazila in Kishoreganj yesterday.

The deceased were identified as Taslima Akter, 42, wife of Manjil Mia, an expatriate working in Saudi Arabia, and her two schoolgoing daughters, Mohona Akter, 11, and Bonnya Akter, 7.

Quoting locals, police said Manjil Mia went to Saudi Arabia in 2017 and since then, his wife and her daughters have been living at their house by themselves.

Mohammad Rasel Sheikh, superintendent of police in Kishoreganj, said teams from the Criminal Investigation Department, Police Bureau of Investigation, and Detective Branch of police collected necessary evidence from the spot.

"The deaths of three members of a family could not be unnatural, and primarily, we are suspecting the incident as murder," the SP added.

On information, police recovered the bodies and sent them to Kishoreganj General Hospital morgue for autopsy.

"No case was lodged immediately," said Asaduzzaman Titu, officer-in-charge of Hossasinpur Police Station.