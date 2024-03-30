Cross-border
Star Digital Report
Sat Mar 30, 2024 05:03 PM
Last update on: Sat Mar 30, 2024 05:30 PM

Cross-border

3 Myanmar soldiers take refuge in Bangladesh

Star Digital Report
Sat Mar 30, 2024 05:03 PM Last update on: Sat Mar 30, 2024 05:30 PM
Photos: Collected

Three members of Myanmar military took refuge in Bangladesh this morning, fleeing the ongoing conflict in Rakhine State between junta forces and rebel Arakan Army.

On information, Border Guard Bangladesh members disarmed them and sheltered them in a safe place in Naikhhongchhari upazila of Bandarban, reports our staff correspondent, quoting a UNO.

The Myanmar army personnel fled through Tumbru Konapara border under Ghumdhum union of Naikhongchhari upazila in Bandarban early today.

Confirming the matter, Naikhongchhari Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mohammad Zakaria said the Myanmar army personnel are now under the custody of BGB.

Shafiqul Islam, member of Ward 1 of Ghumdhum Union Parishad, said, fighting between the Myanmar junta and Arakan Army continued across the border of Whykhong, Hnila, Sabrang and St Martin unions in Teknaf.

People have reported hearing explosions across the Naf river.

At least 179 members of Myanmar Border Guard Police took shelter in Bangladesh on March 11.

They are still under the custody of BGB in Naikhongchhari upazila.

Earlier, a total of 330 Myanmar nationals who crossed the border and took shelter in Bangladesh to escape the fighting between the Myanmar junta and the Arakan Army were sent back to their country on February 15.

They included 302 BGP members, four BGP family members, two army personnel, 18 immigration members, and four civilians.

The Myanmar troops started fleeing to Bangladesh on February 4 as the fighting between the Myanmar junta and the Arakan Army escalated across the border at Bandarban and Cox's Bazar.

At least 68 -- of whom 15 were bullet-hit -- took refuge in Bandarban on February 4. The rest entered Bangladesh in different dates till February 7.

On February 6, a Bangladeshi woman and a Rohingya man were killed when a mortar shell fired from Myanmar exploded in Bandarban's Ghumdhum union.

