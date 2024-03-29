Explosions in Myanmar as ship spotted in Naf river

File photo of a tourist ship travelling to St Martin's Island from Teknaf via the Naf river. Photo: Star

Sound of explosions intensified after a Myanmar ship was spotted across the Naf river on the border of Shahparir Dwip in Teknaf, Cox's Bazar today.

Locals said the ship was seen there from this morning for a few hours till 11:00pm, then it moved away. Since then, loud explosions have been heard on the border of Shahparir island, reports our Cox's Bazar staff correspondent.

People in the border area said they heard sounds of multiple explosions intermittently from last night to Friday afternoon. However, between 3:00pm and 4:00pm today, there were more than 10 loud explosions.

Mohiuddin Ahmed, commanding officer of Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB) Teknaf 2 Battalion, said, "In the morning, a large ship was seen across the Naf river in the waters of Myanmar. It could not be confirmed whether it was a warship or some other ship of the country. But the ship moved there before noon.

"But soon after the ship moved away from the Naf river border, there were intermittent loud explosions coming from the other side of Myanmar opposite St Martin's Island," he added.

There is no connection between these two incidents and the conflict going on in Myanmar's side is their internal matter. People of Bangladesh should not be worried about this matter, he added.

Myanmar's junta forces have been fighting with the rebel Arakan Army for the past few months. Rebels have already shown some success by occupying several important areas and army posts in Rakhine State.

Infighting in Myanmar is rattling the lives of Bangladesh people living along the border.

Amid the ongoing fighting along the bordering areas, a Bangladeshi woman and a Rohingya man were killed when a mortar shell fired from Myanmar exploded in Bandarban's Ghumdhum union on February 5.