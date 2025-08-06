Transport
Star Online Report
Wed Aug 6, 2025 08:04 PM
Last update on: Wed Aug 6, 2025 09:13 PM

Unusual engine vibration: Biman flight to Bangkok returns mid-air

Wed Aug 6, 2025 08:04 PM
Last update on: Wed Aug 6, 2025 09:13 PM
Star Online Report
Wed Aug 6, 2025 08:04 PM Last update on: Wed Aug 6, 2025 09:13 PM
biman flight returns after engine issue
Representational photo: Biman

A Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight bound for Bangkok returned to Dhaka nearly an hour after take-off today after the pilot detected unusual vibration in one of the aircraft's engines.

According to Biman sources, flight BG-388, carrying 146 passengers, departed Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport for Bangkok at around 12:00pm.

The flight was operated with a Boeing 737-800 aircraft bearing registration S2-AFL, which has a seating capacity of 170.

"During today's flight, the pilot detected unusual vibration in one of the engines shortly after take-off," a senior Biman captain told The Daily Star, requesting anonymity.

At the time, the aircraft was flying over Myanmar airspace. For safety reasons, the pilot decided to return, and the flight landed at Dhaka airport at 1:21pm.

Passengers were later flown to Bangkok on a Boeing 777 aircraft after a delay of around six hours, Biman sources said.

Several Biman officials said the aircraft had a pre-existing engine issue.

On Monday, it was operated on a test flight on the Dhaka–Sylhet–Dhaka route, during which additional vibration in one of its engines was also observed.

"Following the pilot's notification in this regard, the engineering department of Biman said they had fixed the problem," a Biman official said.

"The aircraft went through a heavy check-up recently at the Biman hangar. Since returning to flight operations, it has been facing problems," the Biman pilot added.

On July 28, a similar incident occurred with flight BG-349, which departed from Dhaka at 3:33pm for Dammam, Saudi Arabia. Operated with a Boeing 777-ER, the flight returned to Dhaka at 4:33pm after flying for about an hour. The pilot made the return decision due to a mechanical fault.

