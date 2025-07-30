Biman's Sharjah-Dhaka flight delayed by technical glitch

A Dhaka-bound Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight from Sharjah was delayed by over six hours due to a technical malfunction, causing significant suffering for passengers and disrupting subsequent flight schedules.

According to Biman sources, flight BG-352 -- a Boeing 737 was scheduled to depart from Sharjah at 1:15am local time and arrive in Dhaka at 8:30am. However, a mechanical failure prevented the flight from departing on time, said Al Masud Khan, manager of public relations at Biman.

The flight eventually departed Sharjah at 6:42am and landed in Dhaka around 1:30pm.

The delay also disrupted the schedule of the next flight, BG-388, bound for Bangkok, which was to be operated by the same aircraft. Originally scheduled to depart from Dhaka at 11:00am, the Bangkok flight was delayed for several hours, leaving passengers stranded at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport throughout the morning.

Masud said the Bangkok-bound flight eventually took off at around 2:30pm.

This incident followed a string of recent mechanical issues involving Biman aircraft. On July 28, a Dhaka-Dammam flight operated by a Boeing 787 Dreamliner was forced to return midair after a cabin pressure warning was triggered shortly after takeoff.