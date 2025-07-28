Bangladesh
Star Online Report
Mon Jul 28, 2025 08:29 PM
Mon Jul 28, 2025

Biman flight to Dammam returns after technical issue mid flight

Biman Sharjah to Dhaka flight delay
Boeing 777-300ER. Photo: Biman Bangladesh Airlines

A Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight bound for Saudi Arabia's Dammam returned to Dhaka today due to a technical issue shortly after takeoff.

Flight BG-349, operated with a Boeing 777-ER, departed Shahjalal International Airport at 3:30pm but returned around 4:30pm after flying for nearly an hour.

According to Biman officials, the aircraft, with a capacity of around 450 passengers, was nearly full at the time of departure.

Shortly after take-off, the pilot detected a technical fault and decided to return as a precautionary measure.

Al Masud Khan, a spokesperson for Biman, said the pilot received a cabin pressure warning.

"In such a situation, the pilot opted to return to Dhaka without taking any risk," he said.

He added that all passengers were later flown to Dammam on another aircraft.

The returned aircraft was inspected by Biman's engineering team, and finding everything in order, it was cleared for another flight scheduled later in the night.

|বাংলাদেশ

রাজনৈতিক সংশ্লিষ্টতার অভিযোগে সেনা কর্মকর্তার বিরুদ্ধে তদন্ত আদালত গঠন: আইএসপিআর

বিজ্ঞপ্তিতে বলা হয়, সম্প্রতি একটি আইনশৃঙ্খলা রক্ষাকারী বাহিনীর মাধ্যমে বাংলাদেশ সেনাবাহিনীর এক কর্মকর্তার বিরুদ্ধে রাজনৈতিক সংশ্লিষ্টতা সংক্রান্ত অভিযোগ পাওয়া যায়। অভিযোগটি পাওয়ার সাথে সাথে...

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|মতামত

গুরুত্বপূর্ণ বিষয়ে ঐকমত্যের জন্য সাধুবাদ, নির্বাচিতদের অবশ্যই সেগুলো বাস্তবায়ন করতে হবে

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে