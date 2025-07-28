Biman flight to Dammam returns after technical issue mid flight

A Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight bound for Saudi Arabia's Dammam returned to Dhaka today due to a technical issue shortly after takeoff.

Flight BG-349, operated with a Boeing 777-ER, departed Shahjalal International Airport at 3:30pm but returned around 4:30pm after flying for nearly an hour.

According to Biman officials, the aircraft, with a capacity of around 450 passengers, was nearly full at the time of departure.

Shortly after take-off, the pilot detected a technical fault and decided to return as a precautionary measure.

Al Masud Khan, a spokesperson for Biman, said the pilot received a cabin pressure warning.

"In such a situation, the pilot opted to return to Dhaka without taking any risk," he said.

He added that all passengers were later flown to Dammam on another aircraft.

The returned aircraft was inspected by Biman's engineering team, and finding everything in order, it was cleared for another flight scheduled later in the night.