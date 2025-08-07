Biman flight to London diverted to Istanbul after passenger falls ill

A Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight from Sylhet to London's Heathrow has been diverted to Istanbul following a medical emergency on board.

Flight BG 201, operated by a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, took off from Sylhet at 11:25am (Bangladesh time).

It was scheduled to arrive at London's Heathrow Airport at 4:05pm local time, but had to change course after an on board health emergency.

As of 5:52pm (Bangladesh time), the aircraft was still en route to Istanbul, a senior Biman captain told The Daily Star.

Captain Sajjadul Haq, Biman's chief of flight training, is in command of the flight.

Further details about the passenger's condition or the nature of the emergency were not immediately known.