Transport workers block road at Mohakhali for an hour

A group of transport workers blocked the road in front of Mohakhali Bus Terminal protesting police inaction over an assault on a driver and conductor of a bus.

They staged the protest from 11:00pm last night to midnight, said Tejgaon Industrial Police OC ABM Mashiur Rahman.

Quoting workers, the OC said an argument broke out between Alam Asia bus staff and passengers as it was heading to Mohakhali from Uttara. At one stage, the passengers beat up its staff.

As the news reached the Mohakhali terminal, transport workers blocked the both sides of the road protesting the incident and alleged police inaction.

After receiving assurances from the police that a case would be filed against the passengers with the Airport Police Station, the protesting workers called off their blockade.