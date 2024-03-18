Train operation resumes 14 hours after Bijoy Express derailed in Cumilla

Train operations on the down line resumed 14 hours early today after the derailment of Bijoy Express at Nangalkot in Cumilla yesterday.

The railway authorities declared the down line suitable for train movement around 5:00am this morning.

Chattogram Eastern Railway Manager Saiful Islam said a portion of the up line was completely crushed after the derailment of the Bijoy Express train. Most of the bogies were knocked down on the down line.

The rescue operation of two relief trains started at 7:00pm yesterday. After 9 hours, around 4:00am, the bogies on the down line were pulled away, he added.

Nangalkot Station Master Md Jamal said the Dhaka-Cox's Bazar-bound Parjatan Express crossed the spot after train service resumed.

After the derailment of Bijoy Express, about 500 meters of railway tracks were damaged.