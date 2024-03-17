Bijoy Express train derails in Cumilla, several hurt

Train service from Chattogram to Dhaka, Sylhet, Jamalpur suspended

Nine compartments of Bijoy Express train derailed near Hasanpur Railway Station in Cumilla's Nangalkot area this afternoon.

Photo: Collected

Debasis Chowdhury, officer-in-charge of Nangalkot Police Station, said several persons were injured after the Jamalpur-bound train from Chattogram derailed around 1:30pm.

Following the derailment, train service from Chattogram to Dhaka, Sylhet, Jamalpur remained suspended while Chattogram-bound trains are plying through another rail track, police and railway officials said.

Liakot Ali Khan, sub-assistant engineer of Bangladesh Railway (Cumilla region), suspected that the accident may have been caused by the railway track becoming misshapen due to excessive heat.