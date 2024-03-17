Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Sun Mar 17, 2024 03:34 PM
Last update on: Sun Mar 17, 2024 04:03 PM

Bijoy Express train derails in Cumilla, several hurt

Train service from Chattogram to Dhaka, Sylhet, Jamalpur suspended
Photo: Collected

Nine compartments of Bijoy Express train derailed near Hasanpur Railway Station in Cumilla's Nangalkot area this afternoon.

Photo: Collected

Debasis Chowdhury, officer-in-charge of Nangalkot Police Station, said several persons were injured after the Jamalpur-bound train from Chattogram derailed around 1:30pm.

Following the derailment, train service from Chattogram to Dhaka, Sylhet, Jamalpur remained suspended while Chattogram-bound trains are plying through another rail track, police and railway officials said.

Liakot Ali Khan, sub-assistant engineer of Bangladesh Railway (Cumilla region), suspected that the accident may have been caused by the railway track becoming misshapen due to excessive heat.

 

 

 

push notification