Derailment at Cumilla: 2 trains delayed, 1 cancelled

One intercity train was cancelled and two more faced delays at Chattogram Railway Station this evening following the derailment of Bijoy Express train in Cumilla's Nangalkot area.

The three trains, Shonar Bangla Express, Mohanagar Godhuli, and Cox's Bazar Express, were stuck till this evening, reports our Chattogram staff correspondent quoting Mohammed Shafique, a station master.

Mohanagar Godhuli was scheduled to start its journey at 3:00pm. The train was cancelled for the day and the tickets refunded.

While Shonar Bangla was scheduled for Dhaka at 4:45pm while started around 7:35pm, said station officials.

The Dhaka-bound Cox's Bazar Express was scheduled to leave at 4:00pm, which left the station at 7:55pm.

They would wait near the Cumilla station, said Saiful Islam, divisional railway manager of Chattogram.

It would take another 3-4 hours to make the line clear.

Earlier, nine compartments of Jamalpur-bound Bijoy Express train derailed near Hasanpur Railway Station in Cumilla's Nangalkot area this afternoon.

"We are working to resume train services between Chattogram and other districts," said Saiful.

Two relief trains are going to the spot to rescue derailed coaches, he added.