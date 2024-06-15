Over Tk 4.80cr toll collected on Padma bridge yesterday

Over Tk 4.80 crore toll was collected on the Padma Bridge yesterday.

The amount has been collected from 44,033 vehicles, according to Bangladesh Bridge Authority.

As per sources at Padma Bridge local office, 28,896 vehicles crossed from the Mawa end of the bridge, earning over Tk 2.72 crore.

Meanwhile, 15,137 vehicles crossed from the Jazira, with toll collected rounding off to Tk 65,550.

However, the number of vehicles today was less than that of yesterday, reports our Munshiganj correspondent.