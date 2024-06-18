Eid festivities cut short litchi season in Dinajpur

Although litchi is grown all over the country, the little red round spheres of sweetness coming from Dinajpur are renowned for their better taste and flavour.

However, Dinajpur's litchi is experiencing a challenging season this year.

The season for litchi typically lasts between 45 and 60 days from the start of its harvest. However, this year's season is expected to be shorter as growers expedite harvesting to avoid transportation hassles before and after Eid-ul-Azha.

Mominul Islam, a wholesale trader in Dinajpur's Kalitola litchi market, expressed concerns about demand decreasing after the Eid festival as consumers' attention will be elsewhere during the festival. Additionally, the suspension of truck services during Eid will complicate litchi transportation, prompting growers to hasten their harvest to ensure timely sales.

Despite the challenges, the litchi markets in Dinajpur are bustling.

According to Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) officials, harvesting usually begins at the end of May and lasts for at least two months. This year, however, harvesting started about a week earlier, leading to an ample supply in the market.

Dinajpur's largest litchi markets, located around the Kotwali Police Station and New Market, are vibrant with activity.

Wholesalers from across the country are purchasing litchis in bulk and transporting them to their respective regions.

Some wholesalers even buy directly from the orchards.

The adverse weather conditions, including severe heat and lack of rain, have significantly impacted this season's litchi yield. According to Nuruzzaman, Deputy Director of the Dinajpur DAE, last year's production was around 30,000 tons.

Although this year's yield is lower, specific figures are unavailable. With over 5,500 hectares dedicated to litchi cultivation, varieties like Bombay and Madrazi have shown resilience, while Bedana and China-3 varieties have seen yields drop by 50 percent due to the prolonged heatwave and drought-like situation.

Besides, the large number of litchi orchards were affected by storms that hit several times this season.

"This season of litchi has posed significant challenges due to adverse weather conditions and early harvesting. However, higher market prices have provided some relief to farmers," said Nuruzzaman.

For example, Mosaddek Hossain from Dinajpur Sadar upazila is selling Madrazi and Bombay litchis at Tk 350 to 400 per one hundred pieces, Bedana at Tk 8,000 to 10,000 per one thousand pieces, and China-3 litchis at Tk 12,000 per one thousand pieces at the Kalitola market.

However, wholesale buyers from Dhaka, Comilla, Bhairav, Ashuganj, Barisal, Khulna, Rajshahi, and Chattogram have expressed dissatisfaction with the high prices.

The market has seen significant price fluctuations.

On Monday, good quality China-3 varieties were sold for Tk 15,000 to 20,000 per one thousand pieces, translating to Tk 20 per litchi. Bedana varieties fetched Tk 8,000 to 12,000, while Bombay varieties were priced at Tk 3,000 to 4,000.

Before that, increased supply on Saturday led to a slight price drop, with Bombay selling for Tk 3,000 to 3,500, Bedana for Tk 8,000 to 10,000, and China-3 for Tk 12,000 to 17,000 per 1000 pieces.

Dinajpur is home to a number of litchi varieties like Bedana, Bombay, Madrazi, Kanthali, China-3, Pink (known locally as Golapi), and Cardamom litchis, which is known as Elachi.

Some of the newer varieties are known for being bigger, juicier, and more flavourful.

Notably, Advocate Zakir Hossain from Mohabbatpur village cultivates unique Golapi and Elachi litchis, which he brought from India 13 years ago.

The DAE plans to carry out further research on the Golapi and Elachi varieties of litchi.