A vegetarian’s guide to manoeuvring Eid-ul-Azha

It is one of those days of the year that we eagerly look forward to with joy, festivity, and well, a whole lot of meat. As enjoyable as it may be for many, Eid-ul-Azha might not be as fun for vegetarians. When everyone is munching down meaty dishes, as a vegetarian, you might not have so many options to choose from. However, with a dash of creativity and a spoonful of planning, you can enjoy Eid-ul-Azha as a vegetarian.

Plan ahead

On occasions like these, planning can make things a lot easier for you. On Eid day, you might have multiple lunch or dinner invitations, you do not necessarily need to feel like the odd one out when everyone is feasting on scrumptious meaty dishes. Offer to take a dish to the dinner party. Paneer tikka, mushroom pasta, or a fan favourite — chotpoti — will always be welcomed by everyone.

Get creative with traditional dishes

Who said meat dishes have to dominate the Eid menu? Giving a vegetarian twist to traditional dishes is easier than you might think. Imagine kebabs made of beans or chickpeas, or samosas loaded with spicy potatoes and peas. Even your favourite curries may be prepared vegetarian-style. If you use the correct spices, your vegetarian cuisine will be the topic of the table.

Have fun beyond the feast

Eid-ul-Azha is a celebration of community and joy, not just food. Get into the holiday mood by taking part in non-food activities. Participate in Eid prayers, spend time with friends and family, and help with home décor. There's so much more to enjoy than simply the feast when you indulge yourself in the holiday's cultural and spiritual sides.

Embrace the side dishes

Honestly, the side dishes are often the most enjoyable items of any meal. Savour the taste of the main meal and its flavours, which include bread, salads, dips, and desserts. There is much to enjoy, from delicious naan to zesty chutneys and sugary sweets.

Educate with love

As Eid-ul-Azha is a time for giving and sharing, it's the ideal occasion to discuss your food choices with your loved ones. Treat the subject with compassion and a little humour. Describe your vegetarian lifestyle and how it fits with your ideals. It may surprise you that your friends and family can understand your point of view and might even have a change of heart regarding the vegetarian lifestyle.