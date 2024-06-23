Lifestyle
Abdul Warith Khan
Sun Jun 23, 2024 01:37 PM
Last update on: Sun Jun 23, 2024 01:42 PM

The true lessons from Eid-ul-Azha

Let’s promote positive stories
Abdul Warith Khan
Sun Jun 23, 2024 01:37 PM Last update on: Sun Jun 23, 2024 01:42 PM

Eid holds a special place in the hearts of Muslims across the globe. In Bangladesh, however, recent times have witnessed a shift from the celebration's spiritual aspects to its materialistic display. Pompous displays of wealth and extravagance are overshadowing the heartfelt sentiment of Eid-ul-Azha.

Social media is filled with selfies and statuses flaunting the price of sacrificial animals, some exceeding crores, turning a spiritual act into a display of opulence. Farmers and sellers, too, have capitalised on this behaviour, indulging in unethical fattening of livestock with steroids and medications and even using fake plastic teeth to fetch higher prices!

This raises a critical question: Where is the true motivation behind these actions? The sacrifice on Eid-ul-Azha is meant to please the Almighty. There is an urgent need for reflection, especially among people involved in these practices; even corporations should strive to promote a more spiritual approach to Eid.

A recent advertisement by a well-recognised corporate house, went viral few days back on social media, all because it had beautifully captured the emotions and spiritual aspects of Eid.

The advertisement follows a rural family struggling to make ends meet; their livelihood relying solely on selling their medium-sized cow, Sultan. The man is belittled from every corner because of Sultan's small stature until he reaches the cattle market. There, the daughter of a wealthy man takes a liking for the cow and insists on buying Sultan instead of a lavish cow from the cattle market. The father eventually agrees and says that it's not the size of the cattle that matters but his daughter's smile.

Syed G Dastagir, Head of Brand Marketing, at the establishment, felt that the advertisement upholds the true spirit of sacrifice on Eid-ul-Azha.

Dastagir said, "We really wanted to portray the true message of Islam through this advert that the intention and spirituality behind buying an animal for Eid trumps anything else. It is about having the right intention for sacrificing an animal for the Almighty and ensuring all the rituals are done right rather than having the largest and priciest animal."

This is undoubtedly a step in the right direction. As a nation, we should strive to keep the spirit of Eid alive by focusing on what the sacrifice means to us, our family and friends, and above all, the Almighty. Let these values guide our celebrations, allowing us to embrace a more profound sense of spiritual pride.

The Beauty of Eideid ul azha2024
