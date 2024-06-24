Eid journey: Road crashes kill 262 people in 13 days

At least 262 people were killed and 543 were injured in 251 road crashes in the 13 days centring the Eid-ul-Azha holiday, Road Safety Foundation said today.

Of the casualties, 104 were killed in 129 bike-related crashes between June 11 and June 23, which is 39.69 percent of the total deaths, RSF said through a press release.

The statistics indicated that bike-related deaths rose by 13.31 percent compared to the same period last year.

The foundation prepared the report compiling several media reports.

Referring to IRAP (International Road Assessment Programme) method, the organisation said the country incurred Tk 998.55 crore loss of human resources due to the road crashes.