Eid travellers to be photographed for added security

Says home adviser; steps taken to ensure safety during festival

As part of heightened security ahead of Eid-ul-Azha, authorities will photograph all long-distance passengers before they depart, aiming to prevent crimes such as robbery, extortion, and harassment during the holiday rush.

"If someone boards a bus in disguise with criminal intent, this step will help law enforcement identify them quickly," said Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury after a coordination meeting with transport owners, workers, and agencies yesterday.

Photos will be taken at key locations like Aminbazar or during the journey if new passengers board.

At a press briefing at the Secretariat, the home adviser said the move is part of a broader plan to ensure safe and smooth Eid travel.

Meanwhile, the Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) has increased surveillance across the country to guard against potential threats during the festivities.

"We are on maximum alert," said Wing Commander MZM Enthekhab Chowdhury, director of Rab's Media Wing. "From cattle markets to highways and terminals, our teams are conducting patrols and undercover surveillance."

Authorities also warned transport operators against overcharging.

Rab is also closely monitoring cattle markets, where large cash transactions increase the risk of fraud.